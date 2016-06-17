Football Soccer - Czech Republic v Croatia - EURO 2016 - Group D - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - 17/6/16Referee Mark Clattenburg (front) and other officals warm up before the match REUTERS/Max RossiLivepic

ST ETIENNE, France Czech coach Pavel Vrba has made two changes for their Euro 2016 Group D match against Croatia in St Etienne on Friday following their opening 1-0 defeat by holders Spain.

David Lafata has been deployed up front instead of Tomas Necid while Jiri Skalak replaces Theodor Gebre Selassie in midfield, with Vrba also tweaking his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-1-4-1.

Jaroslav Plasil will be the holding midfielder, with captain Tomas Rosicky on the right flank and Vladimir Darida on the left.

Croatia's coach Ante Cacic fields the same line-up that beat Turkey 1-0, with captain Darijo Srna starting after rejoining the team following his father's death.

The 4-2-3-1 formation will see Mario Mandzukic as the lone striker and Luka Modric the playmaker.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ian Chadband)