PRAGUE Midfielder Tomas Rosicky, who has had an injury-plagued season, was included when Czech Republic announced their 23-man squad on Tuesday for next month's European Championship in France.

Rosicky is joined in the group by Arsenal team mate, goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Midfielder Lukas Marecek and forward Patrik Schick were the players cut from the provisional squad.

The Czechs face holders Spain, Croatia and Turkey in Group D.

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Arsenal), Tomas Koubek (Slovan Liberec) and Tomas Vaclik (Basel)

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Michal Kadlec (Fenerbahce), David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday), Tomas Sivok (Bursaspor), Marek Suchy (Basel)

Midfielders: Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Borek Dockal (Sparta Prague), Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), David Pavelka (Kasimpasa), Jaroslav Plasil (Girondins Bordeaux), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal), Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion), Josef Sural (Sparta Prague)

Forwards: David Lafata (Sparta Prague), Tomas Necid (Bursaspor), Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague).

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Tony Jimenez)