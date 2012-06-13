WROCLAW, Poland Win, lose or draw at Euro 2012, the one thing the Czech Republic soccer team can count on is jeers and whistles from a section of fans who never seem satisfied with the players' performance.

Although the unhappy supporters are targeting goal-shy striker Milan Baros and coach Michal Bilek, the players say the cat-calls affect them all.

The whistles and shouts came through loud and clear both in the Czech's opening 4-1 loss to Russia and in their 2-1 win over Greece.

"It is not a good feeling and we are hoping the situation gets better," said defender Theodor Gebre Selassie. "It is not a good feeling because we are all part of one team."

During the loss to Russia, fans chanted "Bilek out" and whistled loudly when Baros had the ball despite the striker's decent display in a game in which the entire team played poorly.

Baros, top scorer in Euro 2004, has not found the net in a competitive international match since March 2011 and even that was against lowly Liechtenstein.

His popularity sank further when local tabloids printed unflattering party pictures.

Czech fans are not enthusiastic about Bilek and have long questioned his tactics and line-up choices.

Bilek, who took over in 2009, said many of the thousands who have made the short trip to Wroclaw are backing the team.

"I know I am not popular in the Czech Republic as a coach," Bilek said. "There is nothing I can do about it but I am more disappointed when they shout and whistle at the players."

The coach took one step toward winning over fans with his decision to bring on Tomas Hubschman as a defensive midfielder against Greece and move Petr Jiracek to the wing. The two combined to quickly score the first Czech goal.

The boo-birds might just start flying away if the team can hold on to second place in Group A and reach the quarter-finals.

Michal Petrak, who covers Czech soccer for the daily Sport newspaper, said what he called the nation's typically pessimistic outlook might also explain why the fans were the only ones at Euro 2012 jeering their own side.

"It is a bit unfair but that is the way the fans are," Petrak said. "If Baros starts scoring two goals a game he will be a hero."

The Czechs take on Poland on Saturday while Russia faces Greece in the other Group A match.

The Czechs reached the final in Euro 1996 before losing to Germany, which remains their best performance in the competition. The Czech Republic was once part of the former Czechoslovakia who won the title in 1976.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by David Ljunggren)