PRAGUE The Czech Republic snatched a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Kazakhstan thanks to two late second-half headers from substitute Milan Skoda on Thursday to stay firmly on track for the Euro 2016 finals in France.

The second-placed Czechs have 16 points and remain two behind Group A leaders Iceland, who won 1-0 away to a struggling Netherlands side stuck on 10 points in third.

The Czechs dominated much of the possession but had trouble breaking down a determined Kazakh defence.

Yuri Logvinenko had put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute when he outjumped his marker and gave a sprawling Petr Cech no chance.

The home side finally levelled in the 72nd when Borek Dockal lofted a cross that substitute Skoda headed home for his first international goal.

Skoda then added his second in the 86th minute when he rose to head a Josef Sural cross into the net.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Michael Collett)