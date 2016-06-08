EVIAN, June 8 Central defender Jonathan Tah was called up to Germany's Euro 2016 squad in place of injured Antonio Ruediger two days before the start of the tournament on Wednesday.

Coach Joachim Loew has turned to the 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen player after he enjoyed a good Bundesliga season.

Tah, who has won senior cap, replaces Ruediger who was injured in their first training session in France on Tuesday, only hours after the team's arrival.

Centre back Mats Hummels is also still recovering from a muscle injury and training alone.

Loew's men, who are chasing their fourth European Championship trophy but their first since 1996, play Ukraine, Northern Ireland and Poland in the group stage of the competition that starts on Friday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)