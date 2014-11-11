Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Denmark captain Daniel Agger will miss his side's Euro 2016 Group I qualifying clash with Serbia on Friday due to injury, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said.
The centre back, who rejoined Brondby after eight and a half years with Liverpool in England, hobbled out of his club side's league match against Hobro on Sunday suffering from a groin injury.
"The decision was taken jointly by the Danish captain and (coach) Morten Olsen during a telephone conversation in which it was clear that the risk of aggravating the injury was too great," the DBU said in a statement on Tuesday.
Despite losing 1-0 at home in their last game to Portugal, Denmark are level at the top of the five-team Group I on four points with Albania, who have played a game fewer. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Toby Davis)
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.