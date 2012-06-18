Denmark's striker Nicklas Bendtner runs on the pitch displaying the name of Irish bookmaking firm Paddy Power on the waistband of his underpants during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

WARSAW Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner has been banned for one match and fined 100,000 euros for revealing the logo of a betting company on his underpants while celebrating a goal at Euro 2012, UEFA said on Monday.

Bendtner, who lifted his shirt to show the name of an Irish firm on his waistband after scoring his second goal in the 3-2 Group B loss to Portugal on Wednesday, will be suspended for the opening match of Denmark's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 24-year-old Arsenal forward can lodge an appeal within three days.

The Danes were eliminated from Euro 2012 after losing 2-1 to Germany on Sunday.

(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)