LVIV Denmark named an unchanged side to face Portugal in the their second Euro 2012 Group B match on Wednesday, deciding not to use Michael Silberbauer to man mark Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silberbauer, a midfielder who can also play left back, did a good job of keeping Ronaldo quiet during a Euro 2012 qualifying match in October, which Denmark won 2-1, and had been tipped to play instead of defender Simon Poulsen.

Denmark beat the Dutch 1-0 in their opening match.

Portugal stuck with the same team that began the last game against Germany with coach Paolo Bento keeping faith in striker Helder Postiga despite his lack of success in the 1-0 loss to the Germans.

Denmark: 1-Stephan Andersen; 3-Simon Kjaer, 6-Lars Jacobsen, 4-Daniel Agger, 5-Simon Poulsen; 7-William Kvist, 21-Niki Zimling; 9-Michael Krohn-Dehli, 8-Christian Eriksen, 10-Dennis Rommedahl; 11-Nicklas Bendtner

Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo

