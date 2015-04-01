Djokovic and Nadal battle through in Madrid
MADRID Defending champion Novak Djokovic and home favourite Rafa Nadal were made to work hard to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.
BERNE Georgia and Poland are facing disciplinary action after problems at recent Euro 2016 qualifiers, UEFA said on Wednesday.
Georgia have been charged over a pitch invasion and for poor organisation of their Group D match at home to Germany on Sunday, which they lost 2-0.
Poland were charged after their fans threw objects during the 1-1 draw away to Ireland in another Group D match the same day, UEFA said.
The Irish were charged with improper conduct of the team, which is automatically brought if a side is shown five or more yellow cards. Both hearings will take place on May 21.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.