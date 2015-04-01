Georgia's George Navalovsky (R) watches security guards detaining a supporter, who ran onto the pitch, during their Euro 2016 qualifier soccer match against Germany in Tbilisi March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

BERNE Georgia and Poland are facing disciplinary action after problems at recent Euro 2016 qualifiers, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Georgia have been charged over a pitch invasion and for poor organisation of their Group D match at home to Germany on Sunday, which they lost 2-0.

Poland were charged after their fans threw objects during the 1-1 draw away to Ireland in another Group D match the same day, UEFA said.

The Irish were charged with improper conduct of the team, which is automatically brought if a side is shown five or more yellow cards. Both hearings will take place on May 21.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)