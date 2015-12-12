PARIS Dec 12 Reaction from Group C teams Germany, Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland after the draw for the Euro 2016 finals was made on Saturday:

Germany coach Joachim Loew: "We know our opponents. Obviously we also respect our opponents. We have a rather balanced group...which we have to win."

Northern Ireland forward Jamie Ward: "We will go there and try to do our best. You look at Ukraine as a game to win. We've got a chance to go and play against some of the best players in the world." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)