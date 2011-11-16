BERNE Nov 16 Spain and Netherlands
were confirmed as top seeds for Euro 2012 by UEFA on Wednesday
along with co-hosts Poland and Ukraine.
Germany, England, Russia and Italy will be the second seeds
at the draw in Kiev on Dec.2, where the 16 teams will be divided
into four groups of four.
The third seeds will be Croatia, Greece, Portugal and Sweden
and the fourth seeds Denmark, France, Czech Republic and
Ireland.
UEFA said seeding was determined by its ranking of national
teams.
Potentially Spain, Germany, Portugal and France could be
drawn in the same group.
