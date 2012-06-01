Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands poses for a portrait during a photocall prior to a training session in preparation for the Euro 2012 soccer championships in Hoenderloo, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

HOENDERLOO, Netherlands Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder believes Euro 2012 will be more difficult to win than the World Cup, where the Dutch finished as runners-up two years ago.

Bert van Marwijk's side have tricky draw with Denmark, Germany and Portugal awaiting in Group B.

"It will be very difficult, because for me, the Euros is more difficult than the World Cup because you don't have the teams from Africa or wherever when you know you are going to take three points," Sneijder told Reuters at their training base on Friday.

"Now it's more difficult because there are only strong teams, but we will see."

Netherlands head to their Polish base next week and face the Danes in their opener on June 9 in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

"We have a tough group, first we have to pass the group and then we will see. In a tournament, you need a lot of things, you need some luck as well, you need that everybody stays fit," Sneijder added.

The Inter Milan man is extremely eager for the Dutch to start their campaign as they seek their first trophy since Euro 1988.

"For me it can start now, because with all this preparation, I am done with the preparation, look where we are, in the forest, I want to go to Poland now," he smiled.

"We really want the trophy now... because we have been together for a long time already, also with this coach. Our ambition is really to go for the title."

(Reporting by Svebor Kranjc, writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)