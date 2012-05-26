Netherland's Wilfred Bouma poses for photographers during a training session of the Dutch National soccer team in preparation for the Euro 2008 in Hoenderloo May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files

ROTTERDAM Defenders Wilfred Bouma and Jetro Willems were the surprise names in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2012 with Vurnon Anita, Siem de Jong, Adam Maher and Jeremain Lens all missing out.

Coach Bert van Marwijk cut his provisional 27-man squad to the required 23 ahead of a friendly against Bulgaria in Amsterdam later on Saturday.

PSV Eindhoven's Bouma, 33, won his last cap for the Dutch during the previous Euro finals four years ago against Romania while 18-year-old Willems still has to make his debut.

Willems came into the PSV team this season and replaced Van Marwijk's first choice Erik Pieters, who is out for months with a broken foot.

The Dutch play Slovakia on Wednesday and Northern Ireland next Saturday in their final two friendlies before they travel to their base in the Polish city of Krakow.

The 2010 World Cup runners-up will start their Euro campaign on June 9 against Denmark in Ukraine's Kharkiv before facing Germany and Portugal in Group B.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City)

Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Wilfred Bouma (PSV Eindhoven), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (Malaga), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam, Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Barcelona), Mark van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Stijn Schaars (Sporting), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Luciano Narsingh (Heerenveen), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

(Editing by Mark Meadows)