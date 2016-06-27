Former Russian national soccer team coach Fabio Capello arrives for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2016 in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

Italian coach Fabio Capello is intrigued by the make-up of England's Euro 2016 squad but fears a lack of experience could prevent the national team he once managed from scaling the heights in France.

England are unbeaten in the competition and take on Iceland on Monday evening in the last 16 in Nice hoping to set up a quarter-final meeting with hosts France.

Roy Hodgson is overseeing the youngest England squad in a competitive tournament for 58 years, with an average age of 25 years and 10 months.

"They are young, daring, very dangerous in attack and they defend very well," Capello, who led England from 2008 until 2012, told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"They are a national team without experience. We shall see how far they go."

England went into the tournament with five wins in their previous six games. They finished second in Group B after a victory over Wales and draws with Russia and Slovakia.

Hodgson, who took over from Capello, led England to the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 where they lost to Italy on penalties.

They were eliminated from the 2014 World Cup two years later at the group stage.

