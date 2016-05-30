Right back Nathaniel Clyne has played down fears he may suffer a burnout during England's European Championship campaign in France after playing a lot of games in his first season at Premier League club Liverpool.

Clyne, who joined from Southampton in 2015, made 52 starts for the Merseyside team as they reached the League Cup and Europa League finals under manager Juergen Klopp.

The 25-year-old was named in the 26-man provisional England squad for Euro 2016. Manager Roy Hodgson will drop three players when he names his final selection on Tuesday for next month's tournament in France.

"I still have a lot left in the tank to continue through the tournament. I am young and fresh and hopefully I can get more experience by playing in this tournament as it is my first tournament," Clyne told British media.

"This is what you see as a little kid when you watched England on TV so I am looking forward to it and hopefully it will be a good tournament... so I am excited - everyone wants to be playing for their country."

England face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of the 24-team tournament in France which starts on June 10.

