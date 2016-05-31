Goalkeeper Joe Hart has backed himself to gain the upper hand in any psychological battle against opponents if England are taken to penalties at the Euro 2016 tournament in France.

England have a miserable record in shootouts, having been knocked out of six major tournaments on penalties since 1990, including their quarter-final defeat by Italy at the 2012 European Championship.

The 29-year-old was named in the provisional England squad for the June 10-July 10 tournament and while manager Roy Hodgson will drop three players when he confirms his final 23-man selection on Tuesday, Hart remains his first choice goalkeeper.

"I try to put as much pressure as I can on the (kicker). I realise it is not easy to take a penalty. I try and build as much pressure as I can and be in control as much as I can," Hart said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

"I have always had the mentality of thinking what is the best moment (to dive). Of believing in what I am doing. I have got it wrong many, many times but I have always believed I know what they are thinking or what they are going to do."

England face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of the 24-team tournament in France which starts on June 10.

