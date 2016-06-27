NICE, France, June 27 England soccer coach Roy Hodgson resigned after a 2-1 defeat by Iceland saw his team knocked out of the European Championship at the round of 16 stage on Monday.

"My contract was always going to be up after this tournament. I would have loved to have stayed on another two years, but now it is time for someone else to take over this group of players," he told a news conference.

