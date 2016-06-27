Soccer-Man City on brink of Champions League spot after beating West Brom
* Pablo Zabaleta came on as a substitute for farewell appearance
NICE, France, June 27 Iceland pulled off one of the greatest shocks in European Championship history when they recovered to beat England 2-1 in their last 16 clash on Monday and will now face hosts France in the quarter-finals.
England got off to a dream start when Raheem Sterling was brought down by goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson and Wayne Rooney confidently thumped home the penalty in the fourth minute.
Ragnar Sigurdsson equalised within two minutes for Iceland, turning the ball in at the far post after Aron Gunnarson's massive throw-in was headed into his path by Kari Arnason.
Iceland then went ahead in the 18th minute when an intricate exchange of passes on the edge of the area ended with Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scoring with a low shot that goalkeeper Joe Hart got a hand to but could not stop from rolling into the net.
Shell-shocked England never recovered and slumped to one of the most embarrassing defeats in their soccer history. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
May 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Manchester City 3 Gabriel Jesus 27, Kevin De Bruyne 29, Yaya Toure 57 West Bromwich Albion 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 87 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,624 - - - Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 72,81 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,510 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):