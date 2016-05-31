Britain Football Soccer - England v Australia - International Friendly - Stadium of Light, Sunderland - 27/5/16England's Marcus Rashford applauds fans as he is substituted off for Ross Barkley (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

LONDON Strikers Marcus Rashford and Daniel Sturridge made Roy Hodgson's final 23-man England squad for Euro 2016 on Tuesday but winger Andros Townsend and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Fabian Delph were left out.

England are taking five forwards to the 24-team tournament in France, which starts on June 10, with Sturridge selected despite doubts over a calf problem.

The injury had forced the Liverpool striker to miss England's last two friendly matches, including Friday's win over Australia in Sunderland.

The 18-year-old Rashford, who signed a new long-term deal with Manchester United on Monday, became the youngest player to score on his England debut in the 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

He scored that goal 138 seconds into what was only his 19th professional match, marking him out as one of the brightest emerging prospects and winning plaudits from Hodgson.

"He would not be out of place in anyone's 23," the manager said at the time.

Delph pulled out of the squad with an injury last week and Ross Barkley was preferred to Drinkwater, a key player in the rise of underdogs Leicester City to Premier League champions this season.

Townsend, a natural winger, had been in impressive form towards the end of the season in Newcastle United's failed bid to avoid relegation but Hodgson kept faith with Raheem Sterling.

Drinkwater, who made his England debut in March, said on Instagram he was disappointed not to have made the cut but added that the season had otherwise been "a huge positive".

Drinkwater's supporters voiced their disappointment on social media while former England midfielder Ray Wilkins said he was surprised by the decision.

"I thought he had a really good chance," he told Sky Sports television.

"I think the way England play is slightly different to the way Danny has played at Leicester, but he's been without a shadow of a doubt one of the best English midfield players in the Premier League."

England, who face Portugal on Thursday in their last warm-up match before the tournament, are in Group B with Russia, Wales and Slovakia.

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)

Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru/Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)