England's performances at Euro 2016 so far will leave none of their opponents scared at the prospect of a knockout clash with the country, according to former striker Alan Shearer.

After a goalless draw with Slovakia on Monday, England finished second behind Wales in Group B and will now face the second-placed team from Group F, comprising Hungary, Iceland, Portugal and Austria, in the last 16 in Nice on Monday.

Shearer, who captained England, believes the changes which manager Roy Hodgson has been making to his line-ups in the group stages are a major problem.

"Hodgson says he does not fear anyone in the knockout stages, which is fair enough, but I do not see any teams being scared of playing us either," Shearer told the BBC.

"I don't think Roy knows his best XI, or his best system, and that is where we are struggling. Whoever we are up against, we are going to have to improve... we are going to have to click in front of goal pretty soon or the worst will happen."

England are still unbeaten, having won one and drawn two of their games so far, but they have scored just three goals.

They are now in the toughest half of the draw with the likes of hosts France and World Cup winners Germany, although they could first face a less glamorous team in the last 16.

"The standard at this expanded finals is not very high and some of the weaker teams will make it. A lot of them are defensive-minded," Shearer said.

"Having seen England play, they will probably be thinking they will stay deep. If we can score a goal, that all changes, which is why we have to be more clinical when we do open teams up."

He added: "We are in the same half of the draw as Germany, Spain, Italy and hosts France, who would be our likely opponents if we reach the quarter-finals, but I am not looking that far ahead."

