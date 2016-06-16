Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
LENS, France, June 16 Substitute Daniel Sturridge scored a dramatic winner in injury time to steer England to a 2-1 win over Wales at Euro 2016 on Thursday.
With his team heading towards a draw after Jamie Vardy's 56th-minute goal had cancelled out a Gareth Bale first-half strike for Wales, Sturridge scrambled his way through the box to fire home from close range.
The winner left England at the top of Group B on four points ahead of Wales and Slovakia on three and Russia bottom with just one point.
Sturridge and Vardy, England's Footballer-of-the-Year in the Premier League this season, had both come on as second-half substitutes and were a tactical coup for England manager Roy Hodgson.
Writing by Adrian Warner; Editing by Toby Davis
