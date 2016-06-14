England will need to stick to the tactics used in Saturday's European Championship draw against Russia when they face Wales on Thursday, midfielder Jack Wilshere has said.

A dominant England conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in the 1-1 stalemate in Marseille after Wales had beaten 2-1 Slovakia in Bordeaux earlier on Saturday to move top of Group B.

"It is going to be tough, there are going to be tackles. It is going to be like a Premier League game. If you put both teams down on paper we would win, but it doesn't work like that in football," Wilshere told reporters in France.

"We need to do what we did the other night (against Russia). When we lose the ball, we have to stop them counter-attacking and win the ball back straight away. We have done that over the last couple of years and we have got better and better at it."

The 24-year-old is also wary of the threat posed by Real Madrid's Welsh winger Gareth Bale, who scored the opener in the win over Slovakia.

"Lionel Messi is on a different planet to anyone but (Cristiano) Ronaldo and Bale are up there with the best in the world."

When asked if England would man-mark Bale, Wilshere replied: "I don't think so."

England will end their group campaign against Slovakia on June 20.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)