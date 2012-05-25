KRAKOW, Poland May 25 England's Euro 2012 training base in Krakow has been declared ready by Polish officials after a major overhaul of the site once dubbed "barely fit for a pub team" by one of Britain's tabloid newspapers.

The English FA agreed to share the costs of upgrading the facilities at local team Hutnik during the June championship co-hosted by Ukraine.

Last year, the Sun newspaper published photographs of the changing rooms with bare walls and strewn with rubble. The complex was built in communist times to house a team linked to Krakow's Now Huta steelmill.

On Friday, city officials presented the completed Hutnik facility including changing rooms modeled on those at Arsenal's stadium and a pitch inspected weekly by experts from Wembley.

"The facilities meet the technical standards agreed with the English association," said Krakow's deputy mayor Magdalena Sroka. "We are calmly awaiting England's arrival in Krakow."

England will play their Group D matches in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Donetsk but will train in Krakow.

Krakow is not among the four Polish cities that will stage Euro 2012 matches but the Dutch and Italians will also have training camps there.

The Dutch will train at Wisla Krakow, the city's top club in recent years, while the Italians have selected a smaller ground occupied by local rivals Cracovia. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Chris Borowski, editing by Mark Meadows)