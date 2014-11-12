LONDON England midfielder Michael Carrick has been forced to withdraw from the squad to play Slovenia and Scotland after sustaining an injury in training, the Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Manchester United midfielder, who has amassed 31 caps since his debut against Mexico in 2001, has not featured for England since a 2-0 World Cup-qualifying victory against Poland in October 2013.

"Michael Carrick will return to his club on Wednesday evening after sustaining a minor groin injury in training this morning. There will be no call ups at this time," the FA said in a statement.

England host Slovenia at Wembley in their Euro 2016 qualifying game on Saturday before taking on Scotland in a friendly at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

