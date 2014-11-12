LONDON Nov 12 England midfielder Michael Carrick has been forced to withdraw from the squad to play Slovenia and Scotland after sustaining an injury in training, the Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Manchester United midfielder, who has amassed 31 caps since his debut against Mexico in 2001, has not featured for England since a 2-0 World Cup-qualifying victory against Poland in October 2013.

"Michael Carrick will return to his club on Wednesday evening after sustaining a minor groin injury in training this morning. There will be no call ups at this time," the FA said in a statement.

England host Slovenia at Wembley in their Euro 2016 qualifying game on Saturday before taking on Scotland in a friendly at Celtic Park on Tuesday. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)