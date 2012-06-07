KRAKOW, Poland, June 7 England striker Jermain Defoe has returned home from Euro 2012 after the death of his father overnight, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

"Jermain will re-join the England Euro squad in due course. There will be no replacement player called in," it added.

"We would ask all media to respect Jermain and his family's privacy at this difficult time."

England arrived in Poland, co-hosts with Ukraine for the tournament which starts on Friday, on Wednesday,

Their first Group D match is against France in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday.

Tottenham striker Defoe has 47 caps but has never played a full 90 minutes for England, earning instead a reputation as a match-changing super-substitute. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)