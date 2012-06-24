KIEV, June 24 England and Italy were drawing 0-0 at halftime in a Euro 2012 quarter-final full of exciting, attacking football at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Daniele De Rossi almost put Italy ahead after three minutes when a stunning 25-metre shot, struck with the outside of his left foot, smashed against Joe Hart's right-hand post.

Two minutes later England almost went ahead when Glen Johnson ended a swift break with a shot which Gianluigi Buffon did well to save at close range.

Wayne Rooney went close with a diving header for England while John Terry made an important block to stop a Mario Balotelli effort before Antonio Cassano tested Hart with a rasping shot and Balotelli fired over in an even contest. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)