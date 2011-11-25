LONDON, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists England ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As winners of Group G

P W D L F A Pts

England 8 5 3 0 17 5 18

Montenegro 8 3 3 2 7 7 12

Switzerland 8 3 2 3 12 10 11

Wales 8 3 0 5 6 10 9

Bulgaria 8 1 2 5 3 13 5

Results

2010

Sept 3 Bulgaria H Won 4-0 (Defoe 3, A.Johnson)

Sept 7 Switzerland A Won 3-1 (Rooney, A.Johnson,

Bent)

Oct 12 Montenegro H Drew 0-0

2011

March 26 Wales A Won 2-0 (Lampard pen, Bent)

June 4 Switzerland H Drew 2-2 (Lampard pen, Young)

Sept 2 Bulgaria A Won 3-0 (Rooney 2, Cahill)

Sept 6 Wales H Won 1-0 (Young)

Oct 7 Montenegro A Drew 2-2 (Bent, Young)

Leading scorers in qualifiers: Jermain Defoe, Wayne Rooney, Darren Bent, Ashley Young (3)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: (8), 1968, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008

European Championship Honours: Semi-finalists: 1968, 1996 (hosts)

FIFA World ranking (Nov.2011): 5th

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 2 with Germany, Italy and Russia

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Fabio Capello

Captain: John Terry

Prospects: After their humbling experience in last year's World Cup finals which ended in a record 4-1 second round defeat by Germany, England recovered their pride in the qualifiers, reaching the finals unbeaten with five wins and three draws.

Italian coach Fabio Capello, who will leave after the finals, has begun to experiment by introducing young players such as Jack Rodwell, Danny Welbeck, Kyle Walker and Phil Jones.

England will start the tournament without the suspended Wayne Rooney, their most influential player, and that could well hamper their progress.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)