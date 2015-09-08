LONDON, Sept 8 Wayne Rooney became England's all-time record scorer when he smashed home his 50th international goal with an 84th minute-penalty as England beat Switzerland 2-0 in their Euro 2016 Group E qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday.

He overtook Bobby Charlton's tally of 49 goals that had stood since 1970 when he thundered his spotkick past Swiss keeper Yann Sommer after Granit Xhaka had fouled Raheem Sterling.

Harry Kane, who came on as a 57th minute substitute broke the deadlock with a well-taken left-foot shot after 67 minutes of a largely drab encounter.

England, who qualified for next year's finals in France on Saturday, preserved their 100 percent record to move on to 24 points from eight successive wins.

With two matches remaining Switzerland have 15 points and Slovenia, who beat Estonia 1-0, have 12. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)