Dec 4 England factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec.12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot One (top seeds)

How They Qualified:

England finished top of Group E with a perfect record of 10 wins and a goal difference of 31-3. It was the first time England had won all their qualifiers in either a European or World Cup qualifying competition and they are only the sixth team to win all their qualifying matches in a European qualifying campaign.

Coach Roy Hodgson:

Hodgson, 68, managed three international teams before taking over as manager of his own country shortly before Euro 2012 following spells with Switzerland (1992-95), United Arab Emirates (2002-04) and Finland (2006-07).

A coach for 40 years, he is sometimes accused of being too conservative in his selections, but has been applauded for giving young players like Raheem Sterling, Ross Barkley and Dele Alli the chance to establish themselves in the side.

England's prospects:

England usually have little problem in qualifying for World Cups or European championships, the difficulties usually start when they get to the finals having won nothing since the 1966 World Cup.

Hodgson kept his job after England's group stage elimination in the World Cup in Brazil -- their worst ever performance in the tournament -- and has rebuilt his squad although it has yet to be tested against top opposition in a competitive match.

Previous tournaments:

England have reached the finals on eight previous occasions. Their best performances came in 1968 when they reached the semi-finals and 1996 when they reached the last four again as hosts, losing out to Germany on penalties at Wembley.

1968 semis; 1980 group stage; 1988 group stage; 1992 group stage; 1996 semis; 2000 group stage; 2004 quarter-finals; 2012 quarter-finals.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

11/1 (fifth favourites) (Compiled by Mike Collett in London, editing by Mark Meadows)