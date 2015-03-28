(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON, March 28 England manager Roy Hodgson will be without in-form striker Danny Welbeck and three other players for Tuesday's friendly against Italy in Turin due to injuries.

Arsenal striker Welbeck limped off during England's 4-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley on Friday with a knee problem after scoring his sixth goal in five Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling and Manchester City midfielder James Milner are out with toe and knee injuries respectively, while Everton left back Leighton Baines will also miss the trip to Turin.

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has been called up to the squad, leaving England with 17 outfield players on duty.

"We knew we were going to be losing Raheem Sterling who had an injection last night on an ongoing injury and hopefully that will help him as we go forward," Hodgson told the FA website on Saturday.

"We have a problem with James Milner who had to leave, we decided to let Leighton Baines go home and of course we lost Danny Welbeck, who unfortunately picked up a slight knee injury.

"So those four players won't be with us going forward but it means a chance for the other guys in the squad to show what they can do.

"We are going to bring Ryan Bertrand in because with Leighton Baines gone we are now left with only one recognised left-back, which is Kieran Gibbs and we wanted two recognised left-backs for both games."