LONDON, March 28 Engkland manager Roy Hodgson will make changes for Tuesday's friendly against Italy after several players were ruled out following the 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifying victory over Lithuania.

Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling and Manchester City midfielder James Milner are out with toe and knee injuries respectively, while striker Danny Welbeck limped off at Wembley on Friday with a knee injury.

Everton left back Leighton Baines will also miss the trip to Turin after suffering knee problems this season.

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has been called up to the squad, leaving England with 17 outfield players on duty.

"We'll be short of a few players for a game that means a lot to us and to me," Hodgson said.

"Raheem needs an injection in his foot to help him get through the rest of the season,"

Arsenal striker Welbeck, who scored his sixth goal in five Euro 2016 qualifiers against Lithuania, is yet to be officially ruled out of the game against Italy.

"He has a tweak to the knee," Hodgson said. "The medical staff give me the impression they're not terribly worried about it, but that Tuesday may be too soon." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)