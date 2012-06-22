WARSAW, June 22 Facts and figures ahead of the final Euro 2012 quarter-final between England and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev on Sunday (1845 GMT): * England and Italy are meeting for the first time in more than 10 years. Italy have had much the better of matches over the last 30 years. Since winning a World Cup qualifier 2-0 in November 1977, England have beaten Italy just once in nine games. * England are unbeaten in five matches under new manager Roy Hodgson and have won four of them. Since losing 4-1 to Germany at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, they are unbeaten in 11 consecutive competitive matches. * Victories in penalty shootouts apart, England, who have two wins under their belts this time, have never won three matches at any Euro finals. Even at their home tournament in 1996 when they reached the semi-finals, they won two and drew three of their five games. * Wayne Rooney's winner for England against Ukraine was his first in a major tournament since he scored against Croatia in the 4-2 group game at Euro 2004. * Italy are unbeaten in their last 13 competitive matches in which they have conceded just four goals. * Italy have lost only two of their last 17 matches at Euro finals though they did also lose in a penalty shootout against Spain after a 0-0 draw in the Euro 2008 quarter-finals. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)