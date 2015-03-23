(adds Sturridge withdrawal)

LONDON, March 23 Liverpool pair Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana have withdrawn from the England squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania and a friendly against Italy because of injury.

Striker Sturridge sustained a hip injury and midfielder Lallana a groin problem in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Mason, who has represented England at under-19 and under-20 level, has been drafted in by manager Roy Hodgson as replacement for Lallana, the FA said on Monday.

Sturridge's absence could mean a first cap for Spurs striker Harry Kane, the Premier League's joint top scorer this season.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster and left back Luke Shaw have also withdrawn from Hodgson's squad because of injury.

Goalkeepers Rob Green and Jack Butland and Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose have been called up as replacements.

England, who top Group E with four wins from four matches, host Lithuania at Wembley on Friday before a friendly against Italy in Turin four days later. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)