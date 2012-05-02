LONDON May 2 The England squad for Euro 2012 is likely to be chosen from the following players:

GOALKEEPERS

Joe Hart (Manchester City) Born: 19.04.87 Caps: 17. England's finest goalkeeper, without question, has come of age in last two seasons with Manchester City and his brilliant stops have earned vital points in a tight title race against rivals Manchester United. In an uncertain time for the national team, Hart is one of only a handful of assured starters.

Robert Green (West Ham United) Born: 18.01.80 Caps: 11. Will forever be remembered for his howler at the 2010 World Cup when he spilt an innocuous long-range shot from Clint Dempsey and lost his place in goal. Since then, form of Joe Hart has kept him out. Once dubbed himself 'England's no.6', but despite West Ham being in the second tier, probably remains his country's no. 2.

Scott Carson (Bursaspor) Born: 03.09.85 Caps: 4. Was thrown in the deep-end, making his competitive debut in a must-win European qualifier against Croatia in 2008 when a game-changing error followed. Like Green, is better known for a shot he failed to save rather than any heroics.

DEFENDERS

Ashley Cole (Chelsea) Born: 20.12.80 Caps: 93 Goals: 0. With a dynamic burst of pace and unquestionable work rate, can claim to be one of the best left-backs of his generation. Won Premier League titles with Arsenal and Chelsea. Marriage to pop singer Cheryl Cole, and subsequent separation, made him a tabloid celebrity.

John Terry (Chelsea) Born: 07.12.80 Caps: 72 Goals: 6. Aerial dominance and an up-and-at-them attitude have marked Terry out as one of English game's outstanding defenders for last decade. Captained Chelsea to three league titles, showing ability to lift those around him and lead from the front.

Two major controversies have resulted in him twice being stripped of the captaincy. He is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League match in October.

Gary Cahill (Chelsea) Born: 19.12.85 Caps: 8 Goals: 2. Made his name at Bolton Wanderers as a goal-scoring, solid centre-back. Displayed an eye for goal when he scored against 2010 World Cup runners-up Netherlands with a striker-like finish.

Micah Richards (Manchester City) Born: 24.06.88 Caps: 13 Goals: 1. His power and athleticism enable him to cover a lot of ground rapidly. Not at his best in front of goal, but provides good service to strikers for club and country.

Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United) Born: 07.11.78 Caps: 81 Goals: 3. Veteran centre-back, England's best defender at the 2002 World Cup and remains a high quality player at his best. If fully fit, could re-emerge as a possible starter. His vast experience may be needed in what could be a young England side.

Glen Johnson (Liverpool) Born: 23.08.84 Caps: 35 Goals: 1. Was first-choice right-back for ex-manager Fabio Capello, fast and strong with many attributes of a natural winger with ability to commit defenders and make jinking runs into the box. Defensive capabilities have improved with time and lapses in concentration have become less frequent.

Phil Jones (Manchester United) Born: 21.02.92 Caps: 4 Goals: 0. Versatile right-sided defender, like Richards and Johnson, possesses ability to make marauding runs out of defence and has shown in first season at United that he can also find the net. Will not start for England, but a lively substitute.

Chris Smalling (Manchester United) Born: 22.11.89 Caps: 3 Goals: 0. Promising young defender with pace and stature, has capitalised on injuries to Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic to play an important role in Manchester United's Premier League title push. Made senior England debut in a Euro 2012 qualifier against Bulgaria in November 2011.

MIDFIELDERS

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Born: 30.05.80 Caps: 90 Goals: 19. Possible captain and potential match-winner, club form has suffered due mainly to a series of injuries that have hampered his energetic swashbuckling box-to-box style. Scored after four minutes of England's 2010 World Cup campaign in opening 1-1 draw, knows this could be last major tournament and will want to make mark as he did in inspiring Liverpool's triumphant comeback, from 3-0 down at halftime, in 2005 Champions League final.

Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Born: 20.06.78 Caps: 90 Goals: 23. Like Gerrard, his vast talents for his club have never quite been displayed for England and, with new talent emerging, knows this will be his final tournament. Famously scored disallowed 'goal' at 2010 World Cup against Germany when an abject England left the tournament, if he is to retire after the Euros, will want to depart on a high note.

Scott Parker (Tottenham Hotspur) Born: 13.10.80 Caps: 11 Goals: 0. Holding midfielder, possible captain after fine season with Tottenham Hotspur following long period on fringes of squad after representing Charlton, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham. Would not be an unpopular skipper after driving Tottenham's Premier League push. If he can fire on all cylinders in June, could spend his last few years as a professional leading his country.

Gareth Barry (Manchester City) Born: 23.02.81 Caps: 52 Goals: 3. Began as left-sided defender and midfielder, developed as central holding player with ball winning and passing ability matched by tactical nous. Has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's push for the title and will compete with Parker, or play with him, in the England midfield.

James Milner (Manchester City) Born: 04.01.86 Caps: 24 Goals: 0. Industrious midfielder with boundless energy, often pushed into wide roles, but also comfortable in a more central position. He shuns the showboating employed by many in his position to produce consistently accurate balls into the box.

FORWARDS

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) Born: 15.08.93 Caps: 0 Goals: 0. Teenage winger blessed with good close control, pace and strength, has shown glimpses of brilliance in Arsenal's recovery from a poor start to chase an automatic Champions League position. Possesses a fierce shot and ability to dribble at pace, could be a surprise inclusion and potential match-winning impact substitute.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Born: 24.10.85 Caps: 73 Goals: 28. Striker and, for many, totemic symbol of England hopes, but banned for first two group stage matches against France and Sweden after kicking Montenegro's Miodrag Dzudovic in the final qualifier. Original three-game ban was reduced on appeal. Should England progress, will hope he can rediscover the form that saw him score four goals as a teenager in Portugal at Euro 2004 without the ill-tempered tantrums that have marred his career.

Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Born: 16.03.89 Caps: 22 Goals: 3. The surprise inclusion in Sven-Goran Eriksson's squad for the 2006 World Cup, aged just 17, he has rarely lived up to the early hype. Has tremendous pace, but injuries and a poor goal return have dampened his confidence. Scored a quick-fire hat-trick against Croatia in a 2010 World Cup qualifier and needs a repeat to regain faith and fulfil his early potential.

Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Born: 30.01.81 Caps: 42 Goals: 22. England's tallest-ever player, has a remarkable goalscoring record despite many of his appearances coming as substitute. His physique and style can make England one-dimensional, in the mode of his club side Stoke.

Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Born: 26.11.90 Caps: 4 Goals: 0. A rangy forward with good close control and hold-up play, has emerged as an important player in Manchester United's title push this season. Yet to become a regular scorer at club level, lacks a turn of pace and may only be included as a squad player with potential to make an impact as substitute.

Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Born: 01.09.89 Caps: 2 Goals: 0. Oozes confidence every time he struts out to play, has ability to frighten defenders with his pace, direct running and close control. His decision-making, tendency to favour his left foot and occasional failure to track back mean he still has much to learn on the international stage.

Ashley Young (Manchester United) Born: 09.07.85 Caps: 19 Goals: 5. Quick, right-footed winger who enjoys roaming across the full width of the pitch, has matured at Manchester United and with England, after showing promise at Aston Villa. Has good first touch, delivers well from set pieces, can score with both feet and head, but must cut out controversial tendency to 'dive' at first hint of a challenge in penalty area.

Adam Johnson (Manchester City) Born: 14.07.87 Caps: 10 Goals: 2. Winger with a sweet left foot, showed promise at Middlesbrough to earn move to Manchester City where his progress has slowed as manager Roberto Mancini's squad rotation affected his confidence. Has shown goalscoring potential cutting in from the right, as Young does from left, and likely to be contender for a starting position. (Compiled and edited by Tom Pilcher/Toby Davis)