(Adds day in dateline)

LONDON, June 5 The England squad for the Euro 2012 finals comprise the following 23 players:

GOALKEEPERS

Joe Hart (Manchester City) Born: 19.04.87 Caps: 18.

England's finest goalkeeper has come of age in the last two seasons with Manchester City and his brilliant stops earned vital points in the tight title race against rivals Manchester United which City ending up winning. In an uncertain time for the national team, Hart is one of only a handful of assured starters.

Robert Green (West Ham United) Born: 18.01.80 Caps: 12.

Will forever be remembered for his howler at the 2010 World Cup when he spilt an innocuous long-range shot from Clint Dempsey and lost his place in goal. Since then, the form of Joe Hart has kept him out. Once dubbed himself 'England's no.6', but now looking for a new club after announcing he was leaving West Ham for new challenge following West Ham's promotion back to the Premier League.

Jack Butland (Birmingham City) Born: 10.03.93 Caps: 0

The 19-year-old was called into the squad after Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy was forced to withdraw after breaking a finger. An England Under-21 international who could never have imagined being part of the senior squad while on loan at League Two (fourth tier) Cheltenham Town during the season.

DEFENDERS

Ashley Cole (Chelsea) Born: 20.12.80 Caps: 94 Goals: 0.

With a dynamic burst of pace and unquestionable work rate, can claim to be one of the best left-backs of his generation. Won Premier League titles with Arsenal and Chelsea and more FA Cups (7) than any other player, as well as the Champions League in May. Marriage to pop singer Cheryl Cole, and subsequent separation, made him a tabloid celebrity.

John Terry (Chelsea) Born: 07.12.80 Caps: 73 Goals: 6.

Aerial dominance and an up-and-at-them attitude have marked Terry out as one of English game's outstanding defenders for the last decade. Captained Chelsea to three league titles, showing ability to lift those around him and lead from the front.

Two major controversies have resulted in him twice being stripped of the captaincy. He is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League match in October. Was suspended for Chelsea's Champions League final win against Bayern Munich in May.

Martin Kelly (Liverpool) 27.04.90 Caps: 1 Goals 0. The young right-back was called into the squad on June 3 after Gary Cahill was ruled out after breaking his jaw the previous day against Belgium. Many fans reacted with anger at his inclusion over the vastly experienced Rio Ferdinand. Played three minutes for England on his debut against Norway on May 26.

Glen Johnson (Liverpool) Born: 23.08.84 Caps: 36 Goals: 1.

Was first-choice right-back for ex-manager Fabio Capello, fast and strong with many attributes of a natural winger with ability to commit defenders and make jinking runs into the box. Defensive capabilities have improved with time and lapses in concentration have become less frequent.

Phil Jones (Manchester United) Born: 21.02.92 Caps: 5 Goals: 0. Versatile right-sided defender, like Richards and Johnson, possesses ability to make marauding runs out of defence and has shown in first season at United that he can also find the net. Will not start for England, but a lively substitute.

Leighton Baines (Everton) Born: 11.12.1984 Caps: 8 Goals: 0.

After being overlooked by Fabio Capello for the World Cup in South Africa the genuine English left-back gets the nod for his first major tournament. Ashley Cole stands in his way for a place in the starting XI, will offer steadiness should he be called upon.

Joleon Lescott (Manchester City) Born: 16.08.1982 Caps: 16 Goals: 0. Despite having a poor game, ended the final day of the league season in raptures as Manchester City clinched the title for the first time in 44 years. Links up with two other team mates and will be pushing hard for a spot in the heart of the England defence. Replaced the unlucky Gary Cahill in Saturday's win over Belgium after Cahill was forced off with a broken jaw that will rule him out of the tournament.

Phil Jagielka (Everton) Born: 17.08.82 Caps: 12 Goals: 0.

Called into the squad at the last moment after Gareth Barry tore a muscle in his abdomen playing against Norway on May 26. Tall commanding centreback who is a club-mate of Baines and a former clubmate of Lescott.

MIDFIELDERS

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Born: 30.05.80 Caps: 92 Goals: 19. Handed the captain's armband by Roy Hodgson signalling a huge amount of faith in the potential match-winner's ability. Club form has suffered due to a series of injuries that have hampered his energetic swashbuckling box-to-box style. Scored after four minutes of England's 2010 World Cup campaign in opening 1-1 draw, knows this could be last major tournament and will want to make mark as he did in inspiring Liverpool's triumphant comeback, from 3-0 down at halftime, in 2005 Champions League final.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) 17.06.90 Caps: 3 Goals: 0. Like his club-mate Kelly, Henderson was included as a late replacement. He got the call after Frank Lampard was ruled out with an abdominal injury. A centrsal or right-sided midfielder who joined Liverpool for 17.0 million pounds from Sunderland last summer.

Scott Parker (Tottenham Hotspur) Born: 13.10.80 Caps: 13 Goals: 0. Holding midfielder on the back of a fine season with Tottenham Hotspur following long periods on the fringes of national squad after representing Charlton, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham United.

James Milner (Manchester City) Born: 04.01.86 Caps: 26 Goals: 0. Industrious midfielder with boundless energy, often pushed into wide roles, but also comfortable in a more central position. He shuns the showboating employed by many in his position to produce consistently accurate balls into the box.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) Born: 15.08.93 Caps: 2 Goals: 0. Teenage winger blessed with good close control, pace and strength. Possesses a fierce shot and ability to dribble at pace, a surprise inclusion and potential match-winning impact substitute. Earned his first cap as a substitute against Norway on May 26 and made his first start against Belgium on Saturday.

Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Born: 16.03.89 Caps: 24 Goals: 3.

The surprise inclusion in Sven-Goran Eriksson's squad for the 2006 World Cup, aged just 17, he has rarely lived up to the early hype. Has tremendous pace, but injuries and a poor goal return have dampened his confidence. Scored a quick-fire hat-trick against Croatia in a 2010 World Cup qualifier and needs a repeat to regain faith and fulfil his early potential.

Ashley Young (Manchester United) Born: 09.07.85 Caps: 21 Goals: 6. Quick, right-footed winger who enjoys roaming across the full width of the pitch, has matured at Manchester United and with England, after showing promise at Aston Villa.

Has good first touch, delivers well from set pieces, can score with both feet and head, but must cut out controversial tendency to 'dive' at first hint of a challenge in penalty area. Scored the first goal of Hodgson's reign with the winner against Norway on May 26.

Stewart Downing (Liverpool) Born: 22.07.1984 Caps: 34 Goals: 0. Inclusion in the squad has raised eyebrows after he failed to justify his reported 20.0 million pounds move to Anfield from Aston Villa with a goalless first season for the Reds. Question marks hover over Downing's ability to produce quick, clean delivery to the England forwards after he failed to register a single assist in the Premier League.

FORWARDS

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Born: 24.10.85 Caps: 74 Goals: 28.

Striker and, for many, totemic symbol of England hopes, but banned for first two group stage matches against France and Sweden after kicking Montenegro's Miodrag Dzudovic in the final qualifier. Original three-game ban was reduced on appeal. Should England progress, will hope he can rediscover the form that saw him score four goals as a teenager in Portugal at Euro 2004 without the ill-tempered tantrums that have marred his career.

Andy Carroll (Liverpool) Born: 6.01.1989 Caps: 4 Goals: 1.

Responsibility to lead the front line in England's first two matches without Rooney are likely to land on the particularly large shoulders of Carroll. Picked in the squad for his physical presence, aerial nature and ability to hold-up the ball, Hodgson says he offers something unique to the squad. The most expensive British footballer of all time will need to find the back of the net if England have any chance of progressing through the group stage.

Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 7.10.1982 Caps: 47 Goals: 15. Epitomises the super-substitute tag and with just four named forwards could provide a decisive edge with his slick pace and eye for goal. Remarkably Defoe has never played a full and complete 90 minutes for England. A terrific competitor at club level this season with 11 league goals. Solitary goal against Slovenia in the 2010 World Cup elevated England into the Round of 16.

Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Born: 26.11.90 Caps: 5 Goals: 1. A rangy forward with good close control and hold-up play, emerged as an important player in Manchester United's title push this season. Yet to become a regular scorer at club level, lacks a turn of pace and may only be included as a squad player with potential to make an impact as substitute but scored an excellent first goal for England against Belgium on Saturday. (Compiled and edited by Tom Pilcher/Toby Davis)