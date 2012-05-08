SOCCER-Spanish manager Gracia leaves Russia's Rubin Kazan
MOSCOW, June 8 Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said on Thursday.
LONDON, May 8 England results since the 2010 World Cup. Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers 2010 Aug 11 F Hungary London W 2-1 Gerrard 2 Sept 3 EQ Bulgaria London W 4-0 Defoe 3, A.Johnson Sept 7 EQ Switzerland Basel W 3-1 Rooney, A.Johnson, Bent Oct 12 EQ Montenegro London D 0-0 Nov 17 F France London L 1-2 Crouch 2011 Feb 9 F Denmark Copenhagen W 2-1 Bent, Young Mar 26 EQ Wales Cardiff W 2-0 Lampard, Bent Mar 29 F Ghana London D 1-1 Carroll Jun 4 EQ Switzerland London D 2-2 Lampard, Young Sept 2 EQ Bulgaria Sofia W 3-0 Rooney 2, Cahill Sept 6 EQ Wales London W 1-0 Young Oct 7 EQ Montenegro Podgorica D 2-2 Young, Bent Nov 12 F Spain London W 1-0 Lampard Nov 15 F Sweden London W 1-0 Barry 2012 Feb 29 F Netherlands London L 2-3 Cahill, Young EQ = Euro qualifier F = Friendly
MOSCOW, June 8 Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said on Thursday.
MANCHESTER, England, June 8 Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese club Benfica, the Premier League team said on Thursday.