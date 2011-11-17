ZURICH Nov 17 England striker Wayne Rooney's appeal against a three-match international ban which will force him to miss the group stage of Euro 2012 has been brought forward one day to Dec. 8, UEFA said Thursday.

UEFA said the English FA had requested the new date for logistical reasons as Rooney will be in Switzerland with Manchester United for a Champions League match at FC Basel on Dec 7.

