England's Wayne Rooney (L) races Jack Wilshere during a training session at the St George's Park training complex near Burton-upon-Trent, central England, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Wayne Rooney became the youngest player to win 100 caps for England when he captained the side in their Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley on Saturday.

Rooney, who turned 29 last month, became the ninth player to join the 100 club which is headed by Peter Shilton, who won the last of his 125 caps in 1990.

Rooney was the youngest player to represent England at the time, aged 17 years and 111 days, when he came on at halftime to win his first cap in a friendly against Australia at Upton Park on Feb. 12, 2003, beating a record that had stood since 1879.

He became the youngest player to score for England seven months later in a 2-1 win over Macedonia in a Euro 2004 qualifier in Skopje on Sept. 6, 2003, aged 17 years 317 days.

Although Theo Walcott eclipsed his youngest appearance record in 2006, Rooney's record as youngest scorer still stands.

Rooney started the match against Slovenia with 43 goals for England, fourth on the all-time list behind Bobby Charlton (49), Gary Lineker (48) and Jimmy Greaves (44).

Charlton, who won 106 caps and is now a director at Rooney's club Manchester United, presented him with a symbolic golden cap in a glass case before kickoff with the player accompanied by his two young sons Kai and Klay.

While Rooney was celebrating a momentous day, so was 23-year-old Southampton right back Nathaniel Clyne, who was making his senior debut for England after being an unused substitute in their last two qualifiers against San Marino and Estonia.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ian Chadband)