Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/5/16Manchester United's Wayne Rooney warms up before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff/ Livepic/ Files

England have what it takes to get the better of any opponent but need to be consistent if they are to win their first European Championship in France, captain Wayne Rooney has said.

Manager Roy Hodgson announced his provisional England squad for the tournament on Monday and will hope to guide the country to their first major trophy since winning the World Cup in 1966.

A confident England side will head to France with a 100 percent record in the European qualifiers Group E, having won all their 10 games.

"I feel we've got a very good squad. It's probably the first time I've felt the squad is capable in any given game of matching any team," Rooney, the team's all-time leading goalscorer, told Sky Sports.

"But obviously it's one thing having that, and another being able to do that consistently throughout a tournament.

"We've got players who can play anywhere across that front line. Myself, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge can play out wide too. It's always difficult for opponents as well.

"We've had a good European Qualifiers campaign, but we need to make sure that we don't slack, that we keep going and keep pushing forward, and give ourselves every possible chance."

Rooney, who prefers playing as a striker, has acknowledged he might have to drop deeper into midfield where he has also been used by Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal this season.

With younger and faster talents coming through England's ranks, such as United teenager Marcus Rashford, Rooney was confident he can cope with any role in the squad.

"As a player you are always adapting. You adapt to your team mates, you adapt to the different coaches you are working under. It depends what the coaches want from you," said the 30-year-old, who scored seven goals in the qualifying campaign to overtake Bobby Charlton as England's top goalscorer.

"Throughout my career I've adapted to different situations and different teams I've played in, and I have no problem doing it. In football you need players who can play in different positions.

"I've always felt like I can play in different positions."

England face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of the 24-team tournament in France that starts on June 10.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)