Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
MARSEILLE, France England captain Wayne Rooney will be left out of the starting lineup for their last Euro 2016 Group B match against Slovakia, British media reported.
England need a point to make sure of reaching the last 16 but Rooney will not begin the game in St-Etienne on Monday and nor will full backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.
Jordan Henderson will replace Rooney in midfield, with Nathaniel Clyne and Ryan Bertrand coming in at right and left back respectively, the newspaper reports said.
Strikers Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Vardy, who both scored after coming on as substitutes in England's 2-1 win over Wales, will also start the match.
England top the group with four points, one point ahead of Slovakia and Wales with Russia bottom on one.
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.