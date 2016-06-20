Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - England Training - Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - 19/6/16 - England's Wayne Rooney talks with goalkeeping coach David Watson and coach Roy Hodgson during the walk around on the pitch. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

MARSEILLE, France England captain Wayne Rooney will be left out of the starting lineup for their last Euro 2016 Group B match against Slovakia, British media reported.

England need a point to make sure of reaching the last 16 but Rooney will not begin the game in St-Etienne on Monday and nor will full backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

Jordan Henderson will replace Rooney in midfield, with Nathaniel Clyne and Ryan Bertrand coming in at right and left back respectively, the newspaper reports said.

Strikers Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Vardy, who both scored after coming on as substitutes in England's 2-1 win over Wales, will also start the match.

England top the group with four points, one point ahead of Slovakia and Wales with Russia bottom on one.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)