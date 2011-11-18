(Adds FA statement)
ZURICH Nov 17 England striker Wayne Rooney's
appeal against a three-match international ban which will force
him to miss the group stage of Euro 2012 has been brought
forward one day to Dec. 8, UEFA said Thursday.
The European governing body said the English FA had
requested the new date for logistical reasons as Rooney will be
in Switzerland with Manchester United for a Champions League
match at FC Basel on Dec. 7.
The FA said Rooney and England manager Fabio Capello would
appear at the personal hearing before the UEFA Appeals Body
along with Club England Managing Director Adrian Bevington.
"We have worked closely with Manchester United to ensure an
agreeable date with UEFA that allows Wayne to attend the hearing
in person," FA spokesman Stuart Mawhinney said on the FA website
(www.thefa.com).
"The FA has provided every support to Wayne and the England
team throughout this process. Fabio Capello has also been clear
about providing his own personal support -- which will extend to
attending the hearing with Wayne."
