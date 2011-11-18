(Adds FA statement)

ZURICH Nov 17 England striker Wayne Rooney's appeal against a three-match international ban which will force him to miss the group stage of Euro 2012 has been brought forward one day to Dec. 8, UEFA said Thursday.

The European governing body said the English FA had requested the new date for logistical reasons as Rooney will be in Switzerland with Manchester United for a Champions League match at FC Basel on Dec. 7.

The FA said Rooney and England manager Fabio Capello would appear at the personal hearing before the UEFA Appeals Body along with Club England Managing Director Adrian Bevington.

"We have worked closely with Manchester United to ensure an agreeable date with UEFA that allows Wayne to attend the hearing in person," FA spokesman Stuart Mawhinney said on the FA website (www.thefa.com).

"The FA has provided every support to Wayne and the England team throughout this process. Fabio Capello has also been clear about providing his own personal support -- which will extend to attending the hearing with Wayne."

(Writing by Brian Homewood and Ken Ferris; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories