MARSEILLE, France Russia stunned England by scoring an injury-time equaliser to force a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2016 Group B match after Roy Hodgson's men had dominated on Saturday.

Denis Glushakov was credited with the goal after the defence were caught napping as Russia launched a long ball into the area.

Earlier, Eric Dier curled in a free kick from the edge of the box to put England ahead.

England created a glut of chances against lacklustre opponents and Dier's 73rd-minute goal came shortly after keeper Igor Akinfeev did superbly to tip a Wayne Rooney shot on to the bar.

Dier had also come closest to scoring for Russia when he headed back towards his own goal following a corner, forcing England keeper Joe Hart to tip the ball over.

England could have been out of sight by halftime but failed to take their chances, Adam Lallana shooting wide from 12 metres and Igor Smolnikov making a desperate saving tackle to deny Raheem Sterling.

