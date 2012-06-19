June 19 Match statistics for England's 1-0 win against Ukraine in their Euro 2012 Group D match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk on Tuesday. England Ukraine Goals scored 1 0 Total shots 9 16 Shots on target 5 5 Corners 6 10 Offsides 0 0 Fouls committed 13 12 Yellow cards 2 3 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession (percent) 42 58 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)