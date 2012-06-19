Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
DONETSK, June 19 Teams for Tuesday's Euro 2012 Group D match between England and Ukraine at the Donbass Arena (1845 GMT):
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker, 11-Ashley Young; 10-Wayne Rooney; 22-Danny Welbeck
Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 20-Yaroslav Rakitsky, 2-Evhen Selin; 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka; 6-Denys Garmash; 15-Artem Milevsky, 22-Marco Devic
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.