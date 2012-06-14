Croatia's fans cheer with national flag's colors during their game against Italy at the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at city stadium in Poznan, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

POZNAN Screeching presenters and inane music greeted hapless early arrivals for Italy's Euro 2012 match against Croatia on Thursday, driving another nail into the coffin of pre-match entertainment.

Both teams were forced to warm up to a backdrop of thumping electronic music and tyre advertisements broadcast over the stadium sound system, part of the build-up to matches organised by European soccer's governing body UEFA.

Teams for the Group C game were read out by a stadium announcer who sounded almost identical to Borat, the fictitious television reporter from Kazakhstan played by Sasha Baron Cohen.

Many fans voted with their feet, staying outside the stadium until the last possible moment, and there were vast swathes of empty seats in the stadium only 20 minutes before kickoff.

Each set of fans had their own cheerleader, officially described by UEFA as a "team speaker", exhorting them to sing along with him like children at a pantomime.

There were short interludes allowing the vociferous Croatia fans to start singing, when the arena briefly resembled a traditional football stadium.

But they came to an abrupt end with dramatic drum rolls and synthesizers, again drowning out the crowd.

COUNTDOWN CLOCK

Even the traditional roar before kickoff has been replaced by a "countdown" in which the final few seconds tick away on the scoreboard while a Hollywood-style announcer counts down from 10 to zero in a high-pitched voice.

The countdown does away with the traditional pre-match roar and has alarmed traditionalists, as well as appearing to encroach on the referee's authority.

World soccer's governing body FIFA, however, said in a statement that they had no objection and that the countdown allowed fans "to be part of this experience".

Even the celebrations of Italy's first half goal were drowned out by a bout of rock music played as soon as Andrea Pirlo's curling free kick hit the back of the net.

It was enough to leave some fans nostalgic about vuvuzelas, the dreaded plastic horns which provided the deafening backdrop to the last World Cup in South Africa.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)