MADRID Spain go into Friday's Euro 2016 game against Turkey determined to be more efficient in front of goal and no fan is more eager for that to happen than Antonio Banderas.

The 55-year-old Spanish actor and director, a fervent supporter of his home club Malaga and of the national team, posted a photograph on his Twitter feed on Friday of himself in the Spanish team kit and ready to volley a football.

The caption read: "Ready for today's game. Do you think they will call me in?"

Spain, winners of Euro 2008 and 2012, began their title defence with a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Monday. After Friday's game against Turkey in Nice, they end Group D against Croatia in Bordeaux next Tuesday.

