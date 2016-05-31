MADRID Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin will be in Spain's Euro 2016 squad, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Bellerin and the other 18 players named to face South Korea in a friendly in Wals-Siezenheim, Austria on Wednesday, have been guaranteed spots in the European Championship squad.

Bellerin was included after Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal sustained a leg muscle injury in Saturday's Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Real Madrid and Atletico players in the squad will be named later on Tuesday when Spain coach Vicente del Bosque announces his final list.

"Del Bosque has confirmed that the 19 players from Wals-Siezenheim will be included on the final list," the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

Bellerin made his senior Spain debut in Sunday's 3-1 friendly win over Bosnia and enjoyed a strong season with his club Arsenal.

Named in the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) team of the year, Bellerin made 45 starts in all competitions and helped his side finish runners-up to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Spain, winners of the last two European Championships, play their first game against the Czech Republic on June 13 in Toulouse.

Spain squad: Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (FC Porto), David de Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla).

Defenders: Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Hector Bellerin (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), David Silva (Manchester City), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Bruno Soriano (Villarreal), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona).

Forwards: Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao), Manuel "Nolito" Agudo (Celta Vigo).

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)