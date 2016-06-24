Belief in Wenger on the line in race for Champions League spot
LONDON Arsene Wenger's record of delivering Champions League football every year since 1998 hangs by a thread as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's final game of the season against Everton.
Spain forward Nolito has a lot to learn if he ends up joining former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Nolito, linked with the Premier League club in media reports, was caught by surprise when asked at Euro 2016 if he knew what Brexit was.
"I think it's a dance or maybe I'm wrong," he told Spanish radio. "A dance that they do in the NBA."
Britain voted in a referendum on Thursday to leave the European Union in a move dubbed Brexit.
The 29-year-old Nolito, coming off a superb season with Celta Vigo, is playing in his first major tournament with the national team and started all three group games.
"In life you need to be brave and take decisions. I try to take the right decisions," he said when asked about a possible move to Manchester.
Spain play Italy on Monday in the last 16.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.