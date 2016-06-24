Football Soccer - Spain v Turkey - EURO 2016 - Group D - Stade de Nice, Nice, France - 17/6/16Spain's Nolito celebrates after scoring their second goal REUTERS/Eddie KeoghLivepic

Spain forward Nolito has a lot to learn if he ends up joining former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Nolito, linked with the Premier League club in media reports, was caught by surprise when asked at Euro 2016 if he knew what Brexit was.

"I think it's a dance or maybe I'm wrong," he told Spanish radio. "A dance that they do in the NBA."

Britain voted in a referendum on Thursday to leave the European Union in a move dubbed Brexit.

The 29-year-old Nolito, coming off a superb season with Celta Vigo, is playing in his first major tournament with the national team and started all three group games.

"In life you need to be brave and take decisions. I try to take the right decisions," he said when asked about a possible move to Manchester.

Spain play Italy on Monday in the last 16.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)