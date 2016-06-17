NICE, France Striker Alvaro Morata scored twice to lead Spain to an emphatic 3-0 win over Turkey on Friday that sent the holders into the second round of the European Championship.

Morata opened the scoring in a one-sided Group D match after 34 minutes, climbing to head home Nolito's cross from the left.

Three minutes later Turkey defender Mehmet Topal headed a lofted pass by Cesc Fabregas straight into the path of Nolito who neatly tucked the ball home from close range.

Spain struck again three minutes into the second half when Andres Iniesta's delightful through pass picked out Jordi Alba and he unselfishly squared the ball for Morata to tap in.

Spain top the group with six points from two games, two ahead of Croatia. Czech Republic have one point and Turkey none.

